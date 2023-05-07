(NewsNation) — At least nine people are dead, including the suspected shooter, after the gunman opened fire at a busy mall outside Dallas, officials announced Saturday.

The Allen fire department said they found seven dead upon arrival at the scene, and transported nine victims to a medical facility, fire chief Jonathan Boyd announced at a press conference.

Of the nine who were taken to the hospital, two have died, three are in critical condition and four are stable.

An Allen Police officer was in the area on an unrelated call when he heard shots at 3:36 p.m., the police department wrote on Facebook.

“The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called for emergency personnel. Nine victims were transported to local hospitals by Allen Fire Department,” the agency wrote in a Facebook post. “There is no longer an active threat.”

According to CNN, a manhunt is underway for a potential second suspect.

The Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is dead, WFAA reported.

A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting, after calls about shots being fired came in at around 3:40 p.m.

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.”

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armored trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling mall.

Footage from KTVT shows shoppers streaming out of the mall. Ambulances from several neighboring cities also responded to the scene.

A video shared to social media shows people running through a parking lot as gunfire could be heard in the background.

Allen is located in north central Texas, approximately 25 miles north of downtown Dallas. It is the fourth largest city in Collin County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.