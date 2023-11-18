HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting at Evansville Regional Airport.

ISP states early Saturday morning, at approximately 12:22 a.m., Evansville Police (EPD), the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) and ISP responded to the airport in reference to a male allegedly threatening airport personnel with a knife.

EPD says the suspect stated he was upset about his status in Evansville and wanted to go back to his country.

Officials state officers were able to find the suspect, and he was allegedly still in possession of the knife. Officials say officers negotiated with the man for about 15 minutes to drop the knife when at one point, EPD says he put the tip of the knife to his head and made a stabbing motion. EPD also says the suspect yelled obscenities before moving aggressively toward the officers with the knife still in his hand. That was when according to ISP, three officers from EPD and VCSO and one ISP trooper fired at the suspect with lethal and less lethal force.

ISP also states officers immediately called for an ambulance and started life-saving measures before the suspect was taken to an Evansville hospital. EPD says the suspect is in critical condition and is still receiving treatment and name with pending charges will be released at a later time, and no officers were injured during this incident.

A press conference is likely to be held on Monday, November 20 .