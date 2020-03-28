Officers investigate deadly off-road-vehicle crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating after a Bloomington man died after a crash Friday night.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday near the 1400 block of Cedar Bluff Road in Bloomington.

David Deckard Jr. was operating a four-wheeler when for some reason he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.

Deckard was transported to a local hospital for treatment of head and chest injuries. He was pronounced dead early Saturday morning as a result of his injuries.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the DNR said he was not wearing a helmet or proper safety equipment at the time of the crash.

Indiana conservation officers stress safe operation of off-road vehicles and the use of proper protective equipment such as helmets.