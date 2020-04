Photo courtesy of Christopher Steward shows scene of crash involving IMPD officer on April 3, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was seriously injured in a crash on the city’s south side Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. near National Avenue and South Keystone Avenue.

IMPD tells us medics transported the officer to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The other driver involved in the crash was critically injured.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will update this story when we have more information.