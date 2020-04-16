Officer Leath’s mom shares stories of Bre’s character during balloon release

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — Unfortunately, the public, and even many who knew Officer Breann Leath personally, will not be able to attend her funeral tomorrow morning. Wednesday night, many people gathered together for a special balloon release in her honor.

“We shared her with this whole entire city, and it upsets us that we can’t continue to do that with the funeral,” Jennifer Leath told the crowd.

A balloon release brought dozens of people to the parking lot at Southport High School where she graduated. Police did their best to mandate social distancing.

Jennifer challenged people to live a selfless life like Bre. She shared several examples of Bre’s kind heart.

“The best way to honor my daughter is to do something that she would do. Breann would spend about $300 from her paycheck on just gift cards and would pass them out to people,” her mom remembered. “I know there’s a bad stigma about giving people a couple of bucks on the corner, but she did it all the time. She would want us to laugh and enjoy the sunshine. When you see a sunflower, think of her. My daughter, that was her favorite flower.”

