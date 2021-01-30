IMPD: Suspect shot by police on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway on the city’s west side after a suspect was shot by police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 5100 block of W. Washington Street, not far from the intersection of Lynhurst and Washington.

Police say the incident began as a traffic stop, but resulted in a suspect being shot by police.

The suspect was transported to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition. No further information was given about the suspect’s identity.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting.

At this time, police have not confirmed what led to the shooting nor if officers were fired upon by the suspect.

Investigators have taped off sections of both the Burger King and Kroger parking lots as they pore over the crime scene, collecting evidence and piecing together what unfolded.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information has been gathered.