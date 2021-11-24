Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a 51-year-old man was hurt.

Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and the Wabash Police Department were serving a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of W. Maple Street.

Investigators say as police were making entry, one Wabash County deputy saw a 51-year-old man holding what appeared to be a handgun. That deputy then fired at least one shot from his department-issued handgun. The 51-year-old man was hit and then taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

State police say the original search warrant was part of an active narcotics investigation.

No one else was hurt.

The Indiana State Police opened the investigation at the request of the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department.