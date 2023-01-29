INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police crews are responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD’s official Twitter account tweeted around 4:30 p.m. Sunday that crews were “on-scene of an officer-involved shooting” and that media staging would be at the intersection of Winding Way and Kessler Blvd. on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD said no officers were injured in the incident.

Around 5:10 p.m., IMPD tweeted the following traffic alert:

“Binford Blvd is closed Southbound, North of Kessler Blvd.,” IMPD said. “Kessler Blvd is closed in both directions. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.”

Around 5:20 p.m. officers on scene provided an update on the situation.

A preliminary investigation by IMPD shows that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle involved in a prior criminal incident around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Street and Fall Creek Blvd. The suspect car did not stop and IMPD officers engaged them in pursuit.

The police pursuit ended when the suspect car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Binford Avenue and Kessler Blvd. No one, IMPD said, was injured in that crash.

There were two occupants in the suspect car that led officers on the chase, IMPD said, and both of them got out of the car following the crash and ran.

Officers chased the two people and eventually at least one of the suspects began shooting at IMPD crews. IMPD officers returned fire and struck one of the two people running away.

The suspect that was shot by officers, IMPD said, was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. The second person involved in the chase was not shot but was taken to a hospital for a complaint of chest pain.

IMPD investigators located two guns on the scene and are working to determine if they were used during the incident.

Police said that there is no active threat to the public and that all parties involved are accounted for. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.