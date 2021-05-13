Officer in Portland suspended among allegations of wrongdoing

PORTLAND, Ind. — An officer in Portland Indiana was suspended after allegations came forward of wrongdoing.

The Portland Police Department said Thursday that Joshua Clark was removed from all law enforcement duties without pay pending an internal investigation.

The department did not specify what the wrongdoing was, but said they are aware of an incident.

“Any crime allegedly committed against a child is appalling; one involving a law enforcement officer is completely unacceptable,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

The department is working with the Avon Police Department with their investigation as well. The department said it will not overlook any and all wrongdoing of an officer.

“We will always be dedicated to protecting and serving the community we work in and want the community to know that we take all crimes and allegations serious; even those that involve our officers,” the department’s post concluded.