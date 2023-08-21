CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel elementary school was briefly evacuated Monday morning due to a reported gas odor.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, students at Mohawk Trails Elementary School left the building after a natural gas smell was reported.

“Crews are continuing to investigate,” the department reported on social media. “At this point they have no smell or readings on their monitors.”

Maintenance workers, fire crews and the gas company did a walkthrough of the building and reported “no issues,” the department later said. Students headed back inside.

We’ve reached out to Carmel Clay Schools for additional information.