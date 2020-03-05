Oddities & Curiosities Expo sets up shop at the Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana State Fairgrounds will host an event for lovers of the strange and unusual in April.

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo is coming to Indianapolis on April 11.

Organizers said the event focuses on the weird things in life, and will feature local and national vendors selling all things bizarre.

The expo promises attendees will see taxidermy, preserved specimens, odd antiques, horror and Halloween merchandise, original artwork, animal and human skulls/bones, jewelry made from insects/bones, clothing, antique medical equipment, vintage circus collectibles and much more.

In addition to vendors, there will be classic sideshow performers on stage and a traveling suspension team that offers live human suspension and piercings to our attendees.

For more information, visit Oddities & Curiosities Expo on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.