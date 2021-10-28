October 28th marks National First Responder Day

INDIANAPOLIS — October 28th every year marks National First Responder’s Day.

It is a day that we are able to show support to our first responders and allow them to feel the appreciation of their community.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb recognized Indiana as a participant in First Responder’s Day October 2020.

“What it means to me to be a first responder, especially in the last 6 years, is definitely helping people and getting to know the community better,” said Officer Jacob Merrick of IMPD.

“It’s very different going from living a ‘normal life’, I wasn’t used to the things that being a police officer prepared me for.”

Officer Merrick has been a patrolman with Southeast IMPD for 6 years.

Born and raised on the southside, Officer Merrick grew up around IMPD, although he didn’t truly know what it was to be an officer until he joined the force.

Merrick and his fellow officers at IMPD constantly feel support from the Indianapolis community and cherish the chances they get to make a difference day in and day out.

“At least for me, I’ve never lost that hope or that drive when I first started. There’s a lot of support. A lot of people out there, the majority that we speak with day to day, they want to be safe, they want to interact with their community, and they understand we are here to help them and that’s what our job is,” said Merrick.

From all of us at FOX59, we want to thank our First Responders not just today, but every day, for everything they do for us to protect and serve.

We are indefinitely grateful.