Nurse works side-by-side with Riley doctors that saved her life as a child

INDIANAPOLIS––A nurse practitioner at Riley Children’s Hospital is now working alongside the very doctors who saved her life.

“They’re like family because they know what I’ve been through,” said 26-year-old Allyson Brock.

When Brock was five years old, a routine check-up revealed something more.

“It showed that I had kidney dysplasia,” Brock said.

By the time she was teenager, Allyson was in desperate need of a kidney transplant. Her mom stepped in to help by donating her kidney to her daughter.

“I don’t think I realized at first how awesome it was that she donated her kidney,” Brock said.

“I transplanted Ally when she was 15 years old,” said Dr. William Goggins, Surgical Director of Kidney Transplantation. “You could tell from the beginning she was just an exceptional kid.”

Brock returned to being a happy, healthy teenager.

As she approached college, she stared thinking about what she wanted to be and couldn’t fight the feeling she was meant to be a nurse.

“My mom, although she loved being a nurse, did not want me to go into nursing,” Brock said. “I have to take medications to suppress my immune system so a little bit higher risk of getting infections.”

She turned to her former transplant nurse for advice.

“I said ‘that’s why we did this, Ally needs to be what she wants to be,’” said Mary Lynn Surbin, a Pediatric Kidney Transplant Coordinator. “That’s why we transplant, so people can live their normal lives.”

Brock is now colleagues with the very doctors who saved her life.

“It’s one of the best things that happened in my life,” said Dr. Corina Nailescu, Medical Director of Pediatric Kidney Transplantation. “One has a child, one gets married, there are important things in life and this is one of them.”

“I can really connect with the patients and the journey they’ve been on,” Brock said. “Hopefully help them realize they can do some pretty cool things with their life.”

If you would like to become an organ donor, click here.