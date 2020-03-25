Number of COVID-19 cases in Indiana climbs to 477; 14 deaths reported

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There are 112 new cases of the coronavirus in Indiana since Tuesday morning. That brings the state total to 477.

Fourteen people have died from the coronavirus. Hancock and Howard Counties both reported their first deaths.

Deaths were reported in the following counties: Marion (6), Johnson (3), Allen, Howard, Delaware, Hancock, and Scott Counties.

Marion County reported 67 new cases since Tuesday morning, bringing their total to 226. That’s the most in the state.

The new numbers show 3,356 people have been tested statewide.

The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.