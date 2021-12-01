November wrapped up dry, looking ahead to December

INDIANAPOLIS – While we had a wet fall season, the month of November ended on a dry note and drier than normal overall.

Rain & Snow

We picked up 1.22″ of rainfall for the month of November. Our average is 3.45″, which put us in a -2.23″ deficit. We made up for it during the fall season since we picked up over 14″ of rainfall.

We picked up 0.5″ of snow on November 14. Our average snow total for November is 0.8″, so we were below average for snowfall.

Temperatures

November was a cooler-than-normal month. Our average high temperature was 49.7° and our normal high temperature is 51.8°. We also averaged below normal for our low temperatures as well.

Looking ahead to December

Our average high and low drop as we go through the month. Our rain averages around 3″ and snow averages around 6.4″.