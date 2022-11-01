Can you believe it’s already November? The month brings even chillier changes to central Indiana as our average high temperature slips from 58° at the first of the month to a cool 46° by the 30th. On average we also pick up 3.45″ of rainfall and we lose another 54 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.

It may be November but the thermometer says otherwise. Temperatures during the morning hours should be starting in the low 40s. Tuesday morning began in the mid 50s. We’ve been tracking pockets of fog in the area with patchy, dense fog in our far west and northwestern counties. This will clear out by mid morning. Clouds decrease into the afternoon and we’ll be back to lots of sunshine today. Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s, which is more on par with late September/ early October warmth.

A ridge of high pressure builds across the eastern half of the States this week. This will pump in an air mass that will send temperatures to near record highs by the weekend. The record for November 5th (Saturday) currently stands at 76° in Indianapolis set back in three different years, 2015, 1978 and 1975. We will be flirting with that number this weekend.

Rain chances hold off for several days so you can leave rain gear at home and swap it for some sunglasses for the rest of the week. Our next chance for wet weather arrives late Saturday afternoon.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in the your smoke and carbon dioxide detectors and in your weather radio.