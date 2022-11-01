Long nights with clear skies and calm winds often lead to radiation fog and it is most common across the Ohio Valley this time of year. We’ll have a foggy start to Wednesday with lows in the 40s. The fog will clear by mid morning and afternoon sunshine will push temperatures to near 70°.

The calendar will say November but the thermometer will say otherwise this week as a ridge of high pressure builds across the eastern half of the country. This will give us a streak of sunny days with mild air. Expect temperatures to range near record highs this week. Rain chances will hold off for several days so you can leave rain gear at home and swap it for some sunglasses for the rest of the week. Our next chance for rain arrives late Saturday.

For November our average high temperature falls from 58° at the first of the month to a cool 46° by the 30th. On average we also pick up 3.45″ of rainfall and we lose another 54 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in the your smoke and carbon dioxide detectors and in your weather radio.

