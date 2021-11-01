November gets off to a cool, dry start

Recapping October

October 2021 finished with almost eight inches of rain. We had three days with more than one inch of rain and it was the 4th wettest October on record. It was mild month with temperatures more than five degrees above average. We had four days with highs in the 80s and the warmest day was a high of 82 degrees on October 10th.

Looking Ahead To November

For November we lose 54 minutes of daylight and go from a high and low of 58 degrees and 40 degrees, to a high and low of 46 degrees and 30 degrees. We average 3.45″ of rain and .8″ of snow. The30-day outlook in calling for near average temperatures and near average precipitation.

For the week ahead expect sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 40s with lows near and below freezing. There is no major storm system that will bring us any rain coming this week, so we’ll get a chance to dry out from the last few wet weeks.

