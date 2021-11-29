Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly reportedly leaving for LSU

SOUTH BEND, IN – OCTOBER 02: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Stadium on October 2, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame may be looking for a new head coach as the team awaits it’s post-season destination.

Yahoo Sports national college football writer Pete Thamel is reporting that LSU is expected to hire Kelly as its next head coach replacing the fired Ed Orgeron, and the announcement could come as soon as Tuesday.

Kelly’s in his 11th season in South Bend where he’s won 92 games, and just wrapped up an 11-1 season after beating Stanford 45-14.

Kelly’s 2012 team lost the BC National Championship game to Alabama, and his 2018 and 2020 teams made the College Football Playoff where they lost in the semifinals.

Kelly replaced Charlie Weis after leading the University of Cincinnati to four successful seasons in southern Ohio.