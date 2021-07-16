Notre Dame to get Chick-fil-A after student petition gets national attention

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Chick-fil-A is coming to Notre Dame’s campus after all.

Nearly 200 students and staff signed a letter opposing the restaurant. Sen. Lindsey Graham brought national attention to the situation by tweeting that he would “go to war” for Chick-fil-A.

In a letter to the editor written in The Observer, students said Chick-fil-A’s values contradict the values of the university.

“Our first concern relates to Chick-fil-A’s longstanding antagonism toward the LGBTQ+ community,” the letter states. “Over the past two decades, Chick-fil-A has donated significant sums to groups that oppose LGBTQ+ rights.”

From a practical standpoint, the students pointed out that a restaurant chain that closes on Sundays wasn’t the best option “for a bustling, hungry college campus.”

But other students voiced support for the chain, saying they loved the food and wanted to have it as an option.

The university included Chick-fil-A as part of a revamped campus dining plan. Construction on the location will begin next month at the Duncan Student Center.

In a tweet, Graham called the decision a “big win” and congratulated the “patriots at Notre who stood up for Chick-fil-A.’

Well done to all the patriots at Notre Dame who stood up for Chick-fil-A and against Cancel Culture.



Hope New York will follow your lead.



PRO TIP: Always remember to order the #1 with a Coke Zero. Can’t go wrong! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 15, 2021