Not ready for camp? Other alternatives for kids this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re still a few weeks away from the official start of summer.

Many schools in central Indiana have finished up e-learning. Now parents have to decide what their kids will be doing this summer.

Under the current plan, youth summer day camps are allowed to open Monday with new rules and regulations.

But if you’re not yet ready to send your kids to camp, there are many other alternatives.

Next week, a new website will launch to provide Hoosier parents with options if they are not ready to send their little ones back to camp.

Katy Mann, the founder of DIYSummerCamps.com, suggests checking out virtual summer camps or teaming up with a neighbor or friend to host your own camp right at home.

“Maybe the two of you work together to come up with a schedule where one family takes the kids and operates their own summer camp in the backyard Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The other parent takes them Tuesday and Thursday,” Mann explained.

The website launches Monday.