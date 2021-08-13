Not as hot today but storm chances remain; a great weekend ahead

We’re off to a cooler start Friday morning with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. These temperatures are running ~5° to 10° cooler than they were Thursday morning. We won’t be as hot today with temperatures only peaking in the mid 80s this afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible during the morning but most will remain dry. Better chances for rain will arrive in the afternoon, so still have the rain gear nearby today.

A cold front slowly moving through the state today will bring showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. However, not everyone gets wet. Behind the front, winds will shift out of the northwest channeling cooler and less humid air into the area.

The weekend is looking fantastic! It will be less humid, offer plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will only peak in the low 80s. Higher humidity and rain chances return next week.