ST. JOHN, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana high school was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report that a student may have had a weapon.

Police responded to Lake Central High School in St. John around 9:30 a.m. after a report of an active shooter.

Around 11 a.m., school officials said no shots were fired and that everyone was safe.

Two students are being questioned about the initial 911 call, the school said.