PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A Northwest Indiana man allegedly led police on a drunken pursuit early Saturday in an effort to get to his girlfriend’s house.

At around 5:05 a.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling eastbound on US 30 approaching CR 500 W when they observed a 2007 gray Nissan pass the other direction at the high-rate of speed.

The officer activated emergency lights and a police pursuit began.

Police said the pursuit reached speeds over 100 miles per hour in front of Deep River Waterpark on US 30.

The pursuit stretched further into Lake County and ended near US 30 and Utah Street.

The driver, later identified as Andrew Chavez, 23, of Portage Township, was held at gunpoint and placed into custody.

According to police documents, Chavez told the officer he was “just trying to go to his girlfriend’s house in Crown Point.”

He also told police he drank three alcoholic Monster Energy beverages around one hour before the incident, according to documents.

Chavez was charged with resisting law enforcement, three various OWI counts and reckless driving.