North Vernon gets 25 years in child exploitation case

INDIANAPOLIS – A North Vernon man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

Gage Campos, 26, was also ordered to serve 20 years of supervised release and pay $10,000 in restitution to the victim.

Campos was arrested in September 2020 after investigators recovered evidence of sexual exploitation of a child from his cell phone and Google account. According to court documents, the image creation dates ranged between July 2019 and October 2019. The minor victim was a toddler, investigators said, and Campos was in a “position of trust” regarding the child.

Forensic examiners found sexually explicit images of the child as well as evidence that Campos had been collecting material depicting child sexual abuse for at least four years. He used Google to search for the material, investigators said.

In 2020, Google reported questionable material found in one of its user accounts; the account was later traced back to Campos. The company contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which turned the evidence over to Indiana State Police and the FBI.

Campos was subsequently arrested; investigators said he confessed.

The investigation included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Indiana State Police – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Martinsville Police Department.