INDIANAPOLIS — A major portion of the North Split construction project is now complete.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the southbound to eastbound flyover bridge/overpass is now open to traffic.

This means motorists driving southbound on I-65 will now use the bridge, spanning from College Avenue to Lewis Street, to connect to I-70 eastbound.

At its highest point, INDOT says the flyover bridge rises more than 60 feet above ground level. More than 1,367,695 pounds of reinforcing steel was used to make the bridge.

The on-ramp from Delaware/11th Street to I-70 eastbound is also open as of Friday morning. Traffic is being routed directly onto the new flyover bridge.

INDOT says access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from Michigan Street and New York Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

For up-to-date project information, visit northsplit.com or text “NORTHSPLIT” to 468311.