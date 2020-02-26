North Dakota man accused of sexually abusing baby gets 4 years in prison

BISMARCK, ND – A judge in North Dakota sentenced a man to four years in prison after a prosecutor said he caused “significant injury” to a baby when he abused and raped the child, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

Andrew Glasser, 33, was first arrested in October 2017. According to court documents, an examination of the victim by a doctor showed signs the baby’s bones had been broken. Also, three doctors said the infant suffered sexual abuse, and a “penetrating wound” caused “significant injury,” according to Burleigh County State Attorney Julie Lawyer.

Investigators said Glasser’s two phones showed a disturbing internet browser history, including child porn.

In July, Glasser pleaded guilty to child abuse, tampering with evidence, and 10 counts of possessing child porn, the Bismarck Tribune reports.

On Monday, Glasser entered an Alford plea to sexual assault. An Alford plea is a type of guilty plea in which the defendant maintains they are innocent but acknowledges there’s enough evidence against him or her to produce a guilty verdict by a jury.

The judge sentenced Glasser to four years in prison and five years of supervised probation.