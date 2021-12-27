North College Avenue to close temporarily Jan. 1



INDIANAPOLIS – A private construction project will close a portion of North College Avenue between 62nd Street and Broad Ripple Avenue to all traffic beginning January 1, 2022.



College Ave. is projected to re-open early March 2022.

How to avoid the closure:

Northbound otorists: turn left on Kessler Blvd. E Dr., right on North Meridian St., then right on 71st Street to eventually rejoin College Ave.



Southbound motorists: turn right on 71st St., left on Meridian St., then left on to Kessler Blvd. E Dr., which intersects with College Ave.



Northbound pedestrians: turn right on to Paxton Pl., left on Carrollton Ave., then left again onto Broad Ripple Ave. to eventually return to College Ave.



Southbound pedestrians: turn left on Broad Ripple Ave., right on Carrollton Ave., then right on Paxton Pl. to eventually rejoin College Ave.



This closure will not impact IndyGo’s Red Line.



The College Avenue parking garage will remain accessible for southbound traffic during the closure.