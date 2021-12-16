North Central High School operating on e-learning day due to power issue

MSD of Washington Township announced an e-learning day Thursday for students at North Central High School.

According to a Facebook post, the building is “partially without power due to a mechanical issue caused yesterday during construction work.”

North Central High School ONLY will have an eLearning day TODAY, Thursday, December 16, 2021. (1 of 2) — MSDWT (@msdwt) December 16, 2021

The post went on to say that contractors will be at the school working to restore power.

Students should have access to lesson plans online by 9 a.m.

The district says teachers will be available to address any questions or concerns students may experience.

All other schools in the district have in-person classes as scheduled.