North Central community to pay respects to beloved athletic director

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, the North Central community will pay their respects to their beloved athletic director who worked at the high school for over 30 years.

Paul Loggan passed away in April from COVID-19 after battling the virus for nearly two weeks.

Tonight, all are welcome to say their final farewell at the North Central Football Stadium. Officials say social distancing and the Marion County Health Department’s COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. It starts at 7p.m.

Loggan’s son Michael announced his father’s passing on Twitter on April 12.

“He gave us everything he had, and that’s all we can ask for. My dad passed away today at 1:32 p.m. Dad know that you have a whole team down here that loves you and please look after all of us,” Michael’s tweet reads in part.