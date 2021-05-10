Nonstop Southwest flights to Panama City, Miami added to Indy airport

FILE – This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines announced Monday it is launching two new nonstop flights to Florida.

Starting in June, passengers will be able to head straight from Indianapolis International Airport (IND) to Panama City (ECP) and Miami (MIA.)

According to a release by Southwest, Panama City is a new nonstop destination for Indy travelers, it’s also the first time Southwest has flown to Miami.

The Panama City nonstop flight will depart out of Indy five times a week starting on June 6, and the Miami nonstop flight will depart on Saturdays launching on June 12.

“Good news keeps landing here in Indy, almost weekly in fact!” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

