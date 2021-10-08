Nonprofits can apply to bring Indiana authors to their community for meetups and workshops

INDIANAPOLIS — Nonprofit organizations that are interested in bringing an Indiana author to their community for public speaking or a writing workshop can cover the fees by applying for funds through programs associated with the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Author Awards.
Applications are available on their website and are due by November 19. The events can be in-person or virtual. Up to 30 host organizations for speaking engagements and up to 10 writing workshops will be selected. Organizations can select their top three author and topic choices and are matched accordingly.
Alongside for paying fees, organizations will be provided with resources including a communications toolkit, a press release template and graphics for social media promotion. Participating organizations are responsible for working with authors to schedule engagements and cover any travel expenses.
Author events must be completed by December 31, 2022.
“This is a great opportunity to introduce more readers to the quality of writing that’s being done by Hoosier authors and to inspire the next generation of writers,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities, in a press release.
The Indiana Authors Awards Speaker Program features winning and shortlisted authors from the 2020 round of the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards. This year’s speaker participants are:
- Lindsey Alexander, poetry shortlist honoree
- John David Anderson, children’s shortlist honoree
- Gabrielle Balkan, children’s shortlist honoree
- Axton Betz-Hamilton, nonfiction shortlist honoree
- Robert Blaemire, nonfiction shortlist honoree
- Maurice Broaddus, genre winner
- Debra Kang Dean, poetry shortlist honoree
- Helen Frost, children’s shortlist honoree
- Bryan Furuness, fiction shortlist honoree
- Eugene Gloria, poetry winner
- Katie Hesterman, emerging shortlist honoree
- Michael Homoya, children’s shortlist honoree
- Nancy Kriplen, nonfiction shortlist honoree
- Robin Lee Lovelace, emerging shortlist honoree
- Michael Martone, fiction shortlist honoree
- Chantel Massey, emerging shortlist honoree
- Kevin McKelvey, poetry shortlist honoree
- Saundra Mitchell, young adult winner
- Melissa Stephenson, emerging winner and nonfiction shortlist honoree
- James Still, drama winner
- Annie Sullivan, emerging shortlist honoree
- Bill Sullivan, nonfiction shortlist honoree
- Larry Sweazy, genre shortlist honoree
- Shari Wagner, poetry shortlist honoree
- Chris White, fiction winner
This year’s Indiana Authors Awards Writing Workshop leaders and their genres are:
- John F. Allen, speculative fiction
- Jennifer Ann Coffeen, romance
- Bryan Furuness, fiction
- Dave Griffith, all genres
- Lydia Johnson, poetry
- Samuel Love, creative nonfiction
- Ashley Mack-Jackson, creative nonfiction
- Saundra Mitchell, fiction
- Alicia Rasley, fiction
- Larry Sweazy, fiction
- Shari Wagner, poetry