Nonprofit helping sexually abused and exploited children celebrates ribbon cutting of new national HQ

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts’ head coach and his wife joined local community leaders, Colts representatives and others to celebrate the official opening of a national headquarters for a nonprofit that they launched in 2019.

Frank and Linda Reich created kNOT TODAY in 2019 to raise awareness, create prevention strategies and develop healing programs for sexually abused and exploited children in Indiana and across the country. The two bought the building on Indy’s east side to serve as the foundation’s headquarters.

“We have looked around our country and seen the magnitude of this tragedy against our nation’s children, and it has grieved our hearts,” Linda said. “We felt we had to do what we could to right these wrongs so that as they become adults they would be equipped with the emotional and moral fortitude to make a positive impact in their communities.”

Besides being the headquarters for the nonprofit, the location will serve as a program space for a leading local organization battling child sexual abuse and exploitation and providing recovery services for teen survivors.

“We want to make sure that children can be children and not have to worry about this terrible tragedy that happened to them,” Caroline Frazier, Director of Indianapolis kNot Today said. “So Knot Today is going to be working locally and nationally in different ways of awareness and prevention to make sure that kids are protected.”

In September, a thief stole a truck full of tools belonging from someone working on getting the location ready for its official opening. A GoFundMe raised $28,636 of a $25,000 goal for the worker.