INDIANAPOLIS — CBS announced the cast list for Survivor’s 42nd season. A Noblesville mom will be competing, along with 17 other castaways, for a chance at $1 million.

In the video released by CBS, Marya Sherron, a 37-year-old stay-at-home mom said “To actually be here, it’s so surreal, because when Survivor first started I was newly a mother. And then, 6, 7 years later, he’s into it. Now it’s our thing, we sit down and watch it.”

Sherron says she expects the other castaways to see her as “teacherly and motherly” but she says she’s going to be loyal to herself in an effort to outwit, outplay and outlast the others.

“Somewhere in life, in motherhood & wife, I lost a passion or a fire or a motivation or something. I don’t know exactly what that thing is, but there is a piece of Marya out here somewhere that I need back, renewed and restored and ready to apply to the rest of life so I’m looking for me, and I’m going to find her. I’m ready.”

Survivor‘s 42 season debuts March 9 right here on CBS4. See below to learn more about the other contestants.

Click on each name to view the castaway’s video.

Name: Chanelle Howell

Age: 29

Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Name: Daniel Strunk

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

Name: Drea Wheeler

Age: 35

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

Name: Hai Giang

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Name: Jackson Fox

Age: 48

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Name: Jenny Kim

Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

Name: Jonathan Young

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Name: Lindsay Dolashewich

Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

Name: Lydia Meredith

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Name: Marya Sherron

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Name: Maryanne Oketch

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

Name: Mike Turner

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Name: Omar Zaheer

Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Name: Rocksroy Bailey

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Name: Romeo Escobar

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Name: Swati Goel

Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Name: Tori Meehan

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

Name: Zach Wurtenberger

Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student