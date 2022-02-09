INDIANAPOLIS — CBS announced the cast list for Survivor’s 42nd season. A Noblesville mom will be competing, along with 17 other castaways, for a chance at $1 million.
In the video released by CBS, Marya Sherron, a 37-year-old stay-at-home mom said “To actually be here, it’s so surreal, because when Survivor first started I was newly a mother. And then, 6, 7 years later, he’s into it. Now it’s our thing, we sit down and watch it.”
Sherron says she expects the other castaways to see her as “teacherly and motherly” but she says she’s going to be loyal to herself in an effort to outwit, outplay and outlast the others.
“Somewhere in life, in motherhood & wife, I lost a passion or a fire or a motivation or something. I don’t know exactly what that thing is, but there is a piece of Marya out here somewhere that I need back, renewed and restored and ready to apply to the rest of life so I’m looking for me, and I’m going to find her. I’m ready.”
Survivor‘s 42 season debuts March 9 right here on CBS4. See below to learn more about the other contestants.
Click on each name to view the castaway’s video.
Name: Chanelle Howell
Age: 29
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Name: Daniel Strunk
Age: 30
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk
Name: Drea Wheeler
Age: 35
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Fitness consultant
Name: Hai Giang
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: Data scientist
Name: Jackson Fox
Age: 48
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Healthcare worker
Name: Jenny Kim
Age: 43
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Creative director
Name: Jonathan Young
Age: 29
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co. owner
Name: Lindsay Dolashewich
Age: 31
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian
Name: Lydia Meredith
Age: 22
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress
Name: Marya Sherron
Age: 47
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Name: Maryanne Oketch
Age: 24
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario
Occupation: Seminary student
Name: Mike Turner
Age: 58
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Occupation: Retired firefighter
Name: Omar Zaheer
Age: 31
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian
Name: Rocksroy Bailey
Age: 44
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
Name: Romeo Escobar
Age: 37
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach
Name: Swati Goel
Age: 19
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Ivy league student
Name: Tori Meehan
Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist
Name: Zach Wurtenberger
Age: 22
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
Occupation: Student