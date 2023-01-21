EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that this balloon landing was planned, not an emergency. Updated story below.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard.

Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out into her backyard and saw a hot air balloon in the sky, which she said they often are.

However, this time the balloon had a planned landing location in one of her neighbors’ backyards.

The operator of the balloon, Andrew Brindley, said that when he went up in the balloon he had already planned the backyard spot as his intended landing area, and that the owner of the property had given him permission to land there.

Fidler said that as the hot air balloon began to descend, multiple neighbors came outside to see if they could help.

“Both my neighbors were concerned for their homes and the balloonist,” she said.

Brindley said that after safely landing, the family whose yard he landed in helped him pack up his balloon and that everyone happily went about the rest of their day.