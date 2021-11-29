Noblesville teen subject of Silver Alert

News
Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a Noblesville teenager.

The Noblesville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jayla Breland, 18.

She is described as a Black female, 5’6″, 278 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Jayla is missing from Noblesville, Indiana which is 20 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 10:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Jayla Breland, contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Christmas Experience banner

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News