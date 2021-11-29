Noblesville teen subject of Silver Alert

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a Noblesville teenager.

The Noblesville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jayla Breland, 18.

She is described as a Black female, 5’6″, 278 pounds with black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Jayla is missing from Noblesville, Indiana which is 20 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 10:30 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jayla Breland, contact the Noblesville Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.