NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Schools is planning on a major expansion to help bolster its STEM and performing arts programs.

On Wednesday, Noblesville Schools administrators announced a $39 million project that would add 70,000 square feet of new space for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programming. The project will also renovate 37,000 square feet for performing arts.

“Noblesville Schools is nationally recognized in these areas, and they are huge points of pride for our community,” said Dr. Daniel G. Hile, superintendent of Noblesville Schools. “This additional space will allow us to meet growing demand and best prepare students for future high-paying, competitive careers.”

School administrators say the expansion comes as they have seen increasing demands in STEM classes and performing arts. Since 2012, the overall Noblesville High School population has grown by 25%, but STEM class enrollment has seen a 193% increase, while performing arts has seen a 76% enrollment increase.

The expansion plan includes:

Up to twenty-two new classrooms, including space for STEM and traditional academic courses

Construction and welding labs

Hands-on STEM makerspace

A second student café

Renovated large group instruction room to provide flexible meeting space

Expanded jazz space

New percussion and piano lab areas

Expanded choir facilities, storage, and sound proofing

The school is already conducting an athletic expansion that will provide new courts, additional girls locker rooms, classroom space, athletic office space, and enhancements for wrestling, cheerleading and volleyball

The project would be funded through a bond, with no use of referendum or classroom dollars. The school baord is expected to vote on the plan over the summer. If approved, the expansion would be open in August 2025.