Noblesville Schools dedicates $6M center for community use

Noblesville Schools Community Center (Photo By Noblesville Schools)

Noblesville Schools Community Center (Photo By Noblesville Schools)

Noblesville Schools Community Center (Photo By Noblesville Schools)

Noblesville Schools Community Center (Photo By Noblesville Schools)

Noblesville Schools Community Center (Photo By Noblesville Schools)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville Schools on Wednesday dedicated a first-of-its kind community center that offers new, flexible usage options for Noblesville Schools and residents alike.

Highlights of the Noblesville Schools Community Center include:

Over 15,000 square feet of total space

Two large classroom areas

Four offices

Onsite kitchen

Technology learning spaces

7,500 square foot open space with hard surface flooring, technology equipment & high ceilings that can be used as one open space or separated for multiple groups

The facility is located off of Field Drive between Noblesville High School and Noblesville East Middle School. Noblesville Schools says it will provide dedicated space for the district’s enhanced alternative education program “Millers Success Academy,” as well as adult education classes, public meeting space and space for indoor team practices.

The community center will also be used by the district’s special education partners at the Hamilton Boone Madison County Co-op for their “Limitless” program, which provides ongoing education for young adults with special needs.

“With the community scheduling more than 14,000 hours of programming every year in our facilities, and with one of the largest high schools in the state, this additional space in Noblesville was desperately needed and we expect it to be a very popular area for events,” said Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Beth Niedermeyer.

Noblesville Schools says the center has been over two years in the making and cost the district $6 million, which was financed through a bond without the use of referendum dollars or an increase in the tax rate. Per state guidelines, the bond cannot be used to fund staff, programs or student needs, Noblesville Schools noted.

“We can’t wait to share this new space with the community and for everyone to begin enjoying it,” added Niedermeyer.

Sponsorships, including naming rights, are available for the event space. Organizations interested in sponsorships should contact the district’s marketing and communications department.

Click here for more on the Noblesville Schools Community Center.