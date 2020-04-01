Noblesville restaurant makes awesome ‘Old Town Road’ parody to promote takeout during quarantine

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — “I’m gonna feed my fam pick up that phone, I’m gonna dial up that Noblesville store.”

In a time of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, the folks at Aspen Creek Grill in Noblesville are turning to a chart-topping record to highlight their business.

Playing off the tune “Old Town Road” Aspen Creek created their own “lip dub” highlighting the carryout service. The video features various staff lip syncing and dancing to lyrics such as:

“Food ain’t in the stores; got you covered well, of course; order chicken, steak, or pork; how its cooked the choice is yours now…”

The caption on the video reads: “Our team wanted to give y’all a unique insight to what we are doing here at Aspen Creek. Our staff put in a lot of work into making this fun little video so we hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it!”

Since Sunday, the video has racked up over 99,000 views and 1,200 likes and reactions. Many people who commented on the post wrote that the video inspired them to place an order.