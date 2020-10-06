Noblesville releases Halloween guidance, official hours for trick-or-treating

INDIANAPOLIS– As Hoosiers plan for Halloween during the pandemic, Noblesville provided some guidance for trick-or-treating and more.

The official hours for trick-or-treating in Noblesville will be from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Those who participate are asked to follow these recommendations:

It is recommended that all trick-or-treaters and their chaperones wear a mask – especially when approaching a door. It is not recommended to wear a costume mask over a facemask as this may make breathing difficult.

Stay at least six feet away from other people not in your group and provide room for those at doors to walk down before you walk up.

If you are welcoming trick-or-treaters and planning to hand out candy, we recommend you wear your own facemask when answering your door.

Plan ahead and decide how treats will be dispensed. If you are handing candy, please wash your hands prior to doing so and use hand sanitizer when needed.

Trick-or-treaters should only enjoy pre-packaged candy and other treats. Homemade treats should not be handed out or consumed.

Those who are not comfortable with having trick-or-treaters should make sure they do not have their porch lights on – a symbol that you are handing out treats. If porch lights are off, trick-or-treaters should take that as a message to not approach the home.

Officials note that recommendations could change prior to Halloween and residents should keep an eye on official channels for updates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued these guidelines showing the risk levels of various activities:

Lower-risk activities

Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household, or outside, at a safe distance with neighbors or friends

Decorating your home

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance

Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house

Moderate-risk activities

Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)

Having a small group, outdoor, open-air costume parade where people are distanced with more than 6 feet apart

Attending a costume party outdoors where protective masks are used and people can remain more than 6 feet apart

Higher-risk activities

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household