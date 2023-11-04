NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police are investigating the cause of a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning.

Noblesville Police Department officers were dispatched around 3:06 a.m. Saturday to 146th Street and Promise Road in response to a serious motor vehicle crash.

Officers arrived and found a 2013 Chrysler 200 and confirmed that the driver, identified as 35-year-old Derrick M. Shetler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on 146th Street at a high rate of speed when it collided with a curb on the south side of the roadway to the west of Promise Road, Noblesville police said. The driver of the vehicle was ejected.

There were no other occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The eastbound lanes of 146th Street were closed until 7 a.m. as the NPD Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.