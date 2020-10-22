Noblesville police investigating after 2 people killed in crash

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department (NPD) is investigating a crash that killed two people Thursday.
According NPD, officers were dispatched to the area of SR 32 and Willowview Road on a report of a two-car crash around 1:38 p.m.
Police said the crash resulted in a double fatality and is currently being investigated.
SR 32 is currently closed at the crash scene, and motorists traveling eastbound on SR 32 will be directed southbound onto Willowview Rd. and westbound motorists will be directed northbound onto Hague Rd.
NPD anticipates the reopening will be around 4 p.m.
This is a developing story and will be updated.