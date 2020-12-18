Noblesville police investigate deadly shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Police Department is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Noblesville Police Department said the shooting happened in the 15000 block of Plains Road just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman upstairs suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to area hospitals.

Police identified the woman as 37-year-old Kristin Tomalia and the man as 43-year-old Rene Tomalia. They determined the victims to be a married couple. Both died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The department said based on witness statements and alleged evidence at the scene, investigators believe there is no cause for public concern regarding any additional suspect or suspects in this case.