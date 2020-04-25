Noblesville police arrest suspect in shooting investigation

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A fight at a social gathering ended with a man shot Friday night.

The Noblesville Police Department said officers responded to the 15500 block of Herriman Boulevard around 11:29 p.m. Friday night on a reported shooting call.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting revealed that there was some sort of social gathering at the shooting scene. A fight broke out between several attendees and police believe the victim tried to separate the people involved.

During the scuffle, police learned that a man, later identified as Oleksandr Viktorovich Humeniuk allegedly shot two rounds with a handgun, hitting the victim once in the leg.

Police tracked Humeniuk to his home and negotiated his surrender and arrest. He was preliminarily charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation.