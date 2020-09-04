Noblesville plans to bring new residential, office space to downtown

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A new residential and office development is planned for downtown Noblesville.

The city announced a partnership with Cityscape Residential for the projected $52.8 million investment in the downtown area. The complex would be built where a vacant Marsh building and parking lot currently sits.

“It’s a shame to have an underutilized space so close to the heart of our downtown and we would like to turn that around by investing in quality of life and sense of place,” Noblesville mayor Chris Jensen said. “Adding residential development to the west side of the river will attract a diverse workforce while adding density and energy to that area.”

The city said the project includes luxury apartment amenities like co-working areas, a bike room with maintenance and repair, a saltwater pool, pet spa, outdoor living spaces and downtown connectivity with trail access to the White River Greenway, Forest Park and Morse Reservoir.

The project will be brought before the Noblesville Common Council on September 15. Zoning for a potential office building will be presented as a part of the project.

If approved, construction is expected to start in spring 2021 with plans for construction to be completed in 2022.