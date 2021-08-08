Noblesville motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Noblesville man was flown to the hospital in critical condition after being involved in a crash while riding a motorcycle in Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened shortly after noon Sunday at State Road 128 and County Road 200 West.

MCSD says a 63-year-old Alexandria man was driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta westbound on SR 128, and a 41-year-old Noblesville man on a 2016 Indian motorcycle was traveling eastbound on SR 128. The Alexandria man attempted to make a southbound turn onto CR 200 West when the two collided in the intersection, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Noblesville man was taken to Community Hospital Anderson and airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

The Alexandria man was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.