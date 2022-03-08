NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (CBS4) — On Wednesday, Marya Sherron makes her national TV debut on “Survivor”. The Noblesville mom is one of 18 contestants competing on season 42 of the Emmy-award-winning show.

For Marya, “Survivor” was not something she always wanted to do. “I’ve been a fan since day one and my oldest is 21 now and I started watching when he was born.” She went on to say “I never wanted to play, it was never in my intention, in fact, I really admire these people, I think that was part of the draw, I can’t believe people are actually going out there and doing this.”

On March 1, 2020, Marya and her younger son, Dylan, sent in an audition video together. Marya did the video as a teachable moment after Dylan appeared nervous to send in a video. “In the video, my hair is all over the place, didn’t rehearse or anything, really wasn’t the point was not to get cast, the point was to show him you know we gotta conquer these fears.”

Later that month, COVID-19 changed the world. March 6 the first confirmed case was reported in Indiana. On March 16, the first death was reported here. For Marya, she felt loss almost instantly. Her brother, Kious Kelly, a New York City nurse died on March 24. “He was the first nurse in the country to pass of COVID that we know of. He worked in New York and they were hit really hard it was so early.” She said it happened quickly. Kelly’s unit was taking on the first COVID patients and contracted it. Kelly had underlying conditions, including asthma.

“You know there’s before and there’s after that. I just woke up and it just shook me awake in such a powerful way.” -Marya Sherron, Season 42 Survivor contestant

“Survivor” was supposed to start filming seasons 41 and 42 in Spring of 2020. It stopped production in Fiji, for a full year because of COVID-19. When “Survivor” started the casting process again, Marya got the call.

“I knew instantly in my spirit, in my heart, you need to do this. This is terrifying, the idea is ludicrous for me, but there’s something about this that you need to go see and do and conquer.”

CBS describes season 42 as an evolution, “After 20 years, the CBS Original groundbreaking reality television show continues to evolve when these 18 new players face one of the most intense versions of SURVIVOR ever. This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits.”

To gear up for the 26-day game, Marya did pilates, practiced puzzles and dropped 20 pounds. “I just tried to go in as healthy as possible so that I could compete the way I wanted to in challenges.” Marya said she had a small tear in her foot, so she tried cryotherapy to heal the injury and lessen the pain.

When the season premieres Wednesday night at 8pm on CBS4, Marya said she’s most excited to see her family’s reactions, especially her 11-year-old who started the whole audition process with her. “I don’t think I’m going to be even looking at the television, I think I’m going to be looking at him, looking at the screen.”

Marya is also excited to see how her parents react, “It’s been such a hard almost two years for them. That I’m almost tickled for them to be tickled. I just want I want them to sit and enjoy and laugh with and at me, whatever they choose to do.”

Watch “Survivor” season 42 every Wednesday night on CBS4. We will continue to update you on Marya’s progress throughout the game.