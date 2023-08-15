BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Noblesville man has been found guilty of attempted murder and other felony charges for shooting and injuring his son-in-law.

The charges stem from an incident involving Mark Wayne Wilburn, 57, who was found guilty of shooting his son-in-law Michael Maxwell during a heated argument in January 2020 by a jury in Boone Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The two-day jury trial ended with Wilburn being found guilty of four felony charges related to the shooting, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness.

The Boone County Prosecutor’s Office said court evidence revealed that the shooting occurred during a child exchange between Maxwell and his wife, who is also Wilburn’s daughter. Wilburn was allegedly upset with Maxwell and confronted him.

Wilburn proceeded to allegedly point a handgun at his son-in-law’s head. A struggle ensued which ended with Wilburn shooting Maxwell in the shoulder. Wilburn attempted to fire the weapon again but the gun malfunctioned, BCPO said.

All of this occurred while Wilburn’s two grandchildren were present.

Wilburn reportedly went on the run after the incident before he was taken into custody in Fultondale, Alabama, and extradited back to Boone County.

Wilburn is set to be sentenced on Sept. 25 in Boone Circuit Court.