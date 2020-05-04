Noblesville man arrested for allegedly stabbing another man

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a man after a stabbing in Noblesville on Sunday.

Officers from the Noblesville Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Conner Street just before 11:30 a.m. in reference to a report of a man lying on the ground and possibly injured.

Officers found the man, and he was suffering from what appeared to be knife wounds to the arm, chest and abdomen.

Officers immediately began treating him until medics from the Noblesville Fire Department arrived on the scene. Medics transported him to Eskenazi Health for treatment. His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators were quickly able to determine the identity of a potential suspect involved in the stabbing.

Dakota L. Covey, 21, was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked at the Hamilton County Jail on the following preliminary charges: aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness.