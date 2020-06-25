Noblesville ‘frontline heroes’ to act as grand marshals for Fourth of July parade

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Four “frontline heroes” will act as grand marshals for the annual Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Forever Parade.

The theme for the parade is frontline heroes. The parade will include people representing Noblesville Schools, Riverview Health and the city’s police and fire departments.

“Despite the hardships and health risks, essential frontline workers continued to do their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. I want to recognize these hardworking heroes that cared for those most vulnerable and kept our city safe. Independence Day is a time we can celebrate the freedoms, history and perseverance of our nation. It also serves as a great time to thank those in our community who continue to make it strong.” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen

People interested in participating in the parade can submit entry forms until July 2. Registration costs $24, but fees are waived for nonprofit organizations. The parade will take place on July 4 starting at 4:30 p.m.

The four 2020 parade grand marshals are:

Noblesville Schools – Jill Maynard

Riverview Health – Joyce Wood

Noblesville Fire Department – Division Chief James Macky

Noblesville Police Department – Officer Trevor Schmidt